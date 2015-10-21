EU mergers and takeovers (March 30)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ATHENS, March 30 Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets, was profitable in October-to-December for a second straight quarter as improved net interest income offset higher provisions for impaired loans.