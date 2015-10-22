(Adds company forecast)
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 367.77 333.43 486.50
(+10.3 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+5.5 pct)
Operating 67.06 59.13 85.00
(+13.4 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+10.0 pct)
Pretax 67.39 59.42
(+13.4 pct) (+4.8 pct)
Net 47.65 39.73
(+19.9 pct) (+4.1 pct)
EPS Basic 87.31 yen 72.90 yen 104.42 yen
EPS Diluted 87.15 yen 72.79 yen
Ann Div 48.00 yen 52.00 yen
-Q2 Div 26.00 yen 22.00 yen
-Q4 Div 26.00 yen 26.00 yen
NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
