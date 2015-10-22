(Adds company forecast) Oct 22 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 367.77 333.43 486.50

(+10.3 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+5.5 pct) Operating 67.06 59.13 85.00

(+13.4 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+10.0 pct) Pretax 67.39 59.42

(+13.4 pct) (+4.8 pct) Net 47.65 39.73

(+19.9 pct) (+4.1 pct) EPS Basic 87.31 yen 72.90 yen 104.42 yen EPS Diluted 87.15 yen 72.79 yen Ann Div 48.00 yen 52.00 yen -Q2 Div 26.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 26.00 yen 26.00 yen NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7777.T