** U.S. chemical maker's shares up 6.8 pct at $50.70
premarket
** Company evaluating options for its agrosciences business,
where revenue has declined for the past three quarters
** Dow says it will get pre-tax proceeds of $1.5 bln from
stake sale in a JV with Petrochemical Industries Co of Kuwait
** Raises dividend by 10 pct to $0.46/share for current
quarter
** Says company's capital expenses will decline and it
expects to buy back $1 bln of shares in Q4 and $2 bln in 2016
** Reports better-than-expected profit for the eighth
straight quarter, partly due to higher margins as raw material
costs fall
** 14 of 23 brokerages covering stock rate it "buy" or
higher, 8 "hold" and 1 "sell"; median PT $55
** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had risen 4 pct this year