Oct 22 SZZT Electronics Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($235.93 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, repay bank loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on Oct 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RYbwpp; bit.ly/1ZZUCvG

