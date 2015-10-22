BRIEF-Avtec Inc and Harris Corp announce new strategic alliance
* Avtec Inc and Harris Corporation announce new strategic alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 22 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says trading of shares to resume on Oct 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mbc0JP
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Avtec Inc and Harris Corporation announce new strategic alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 22 The board of Oi SA , the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, approved changes to its recovery plan, according to a Wednesday securities filing.