BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says Baltic Exchange increased its investment in Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading
* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited
Oct 23 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd
* Says nine-month net profit up 144.0 percent y/y at 722.7 million yuan ($113.67 million)
* Says Q3 contract sales up 96.5 percent y/y at 577.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RrG6GW; bit.ly/1kyHq0H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3581 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MULLS EMMISSION OF CORPORATE BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)