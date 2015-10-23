BRIEF-Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 55 pct to 95 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan
Oct 23 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 34.6 percent y/y at 441.2 million yuan ($69.39 million)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 182.4 percent to 220.0 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 34 million yuan