BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says Baltic Exchange increased its investment in Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading
* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited
Oct 23 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit down 6.0 percent y/y at 637.3 million yuan ($100.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jDyS8t
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3570 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited
* MULLS EMMISSION OF CORPORATE BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)