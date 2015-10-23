Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 23 Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, trading of shares to resume on Oct 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PKE9XJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
