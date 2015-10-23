Oct 23 Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 812.0 million yuan ($127.90 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, repay bank loans

* Says share trade to resume on October 26

