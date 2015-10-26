** CITIC Securities up 1.7 pct, Haitong Securities gains 2.8 pct and China Galaxy Securities rises 5.2 pct

** Huatai Securities advances 4.6 pct, GF Securities up 3.1 pct and China Merchants Securities soars 7 pct

** PBoC cuts interest rates by 25 bps and RRR by 50-100 bps, and removes deposit rate ceiling

** Interest rate and RRR cut will drive up market turnover and overall liquidity which should benefit brokers - analysts

** Monetary policy easing in the world's second-largest economy is at its most aggressive since the 2008/09 financial crisis, as growth looks set to slip to a 25-year-low this year of under 7 percent

** Around 1 trln yuan ($157.52 bln) worth of liquidity will get released due to RRR cut - BofA ML ($1 = 6.3486 Chinese yuan renminbi)