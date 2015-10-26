Oct 26 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit down 18.6 percent y/y at 599.2 million yuan ($94.35 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kGTVXX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3506 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)