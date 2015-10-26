BRIEF-Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 6Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd :
Oct 26 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 31.8 percent y/y at 499.0 million yuan ($78.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1i8zhy2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 6Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd :
* BERGENBIO ASA - SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
* Enters into settlement agreement with Jazz for sodium oxybate