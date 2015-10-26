Oct 26 YLZ Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 5.6 billion yuan ($881.65 million) in private placement of shares to rund projects, boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Oct 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RwHY19

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)