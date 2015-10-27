BRIEF-Zayo Group names new president and COO
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - named Andrew Crouch as president and chief operating officer
Oct 27 Changjiang Publishing & Media Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 36.1 percent y/y at 345.2 million yuan ($54.35 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KCnsHd
($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan renminbi)
OTTAWA, April 4 Canadian security agencies are probing a media report that someone is illicitly tracking and spying on cell phones in the area around Parliament Hill, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Tuesday.
* L3 Technologies Inc - Oceanserver Technology business was renamed l3 Oceanserver and will be integrated into company's sensor systems segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: