** Dialight shares slump c.17 pct, top loser on FTSE All Share Electronic Equipment Index & on track for largest intraday fall in 4 months

** DIAL says Q3 trading was characterised by weak oil & gas sector and reduced levels of industrial capex, particularly in North America, its largest market

** Co does not expect to declare a dividend before 2017

** Peel Hunt cuts rating to "add" from "buy" while Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to 600p from 660p

** Co had warned on H1 results in July due to delay in orders largely by oil and gas customers

** More than three quarters of avg 30-day share volume already gone through in first 20 mins of trading

