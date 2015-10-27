Oct 27 Beijing Honggao Creative Construction Design Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.4 billion yuan ($377.85 million) in private placement of shares to replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Oct 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XvSjhS; bit.ly/1O4KAWv

