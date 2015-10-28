BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
Oct 28 Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group Inc
* Says real estate unit wins construction project worth 12.05 billion yuan ($1.90 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KEGSv4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced