Oct 28 Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to set up JV with South Korea's Maeil Dairies Co

* Says board approves to acquire 51 percent stake in Fonterra Australia's production centre Darnum

* Says plans to invest A$102 million ($72.70 million) to set up unincorporated JV with Fonterra Australia

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wi24O9; bit.ly/1jQqXoo

