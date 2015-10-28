BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 14.2 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($173.02 million)
