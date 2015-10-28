UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Cefc Anhui International Holding Co Ltd
* Says natural gas unit signs diesel fuel contracts with Sugih Energy International for 2.9 billion yuan ($456.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NA30ex
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.