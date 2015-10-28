BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Wuhan Langold Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says it and controlling shareholder win land auction for 2.66 billion yuan ($418.32 million) in Nanjing city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wi5alk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.