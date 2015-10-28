BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 45.45 percent y/y at 487.26 million yuan ($76.63 million)
* Says finance unit plans to invest 300 million yuan to set up reinsurance firm with partners
