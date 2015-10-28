BRIEF-Life Healthcare to raise 9 bln rand at 24.5 rand per shr
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced
Oct 28 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 318.3 percent y/y at 122.6 million yuan ($19.28 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k9geFa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced
* On March 22 co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC