(Changes headline to clarify its a temporary suspension, and
not a cyber attack)
** British retailer down 1 pct after co temporarily
suspends its website
** Some customers complained they saw other people's contact
details when they logged onto the M&S site
** M&S says there had not been a third-party attack on the
site and no financial data had been exposed or extracted.
** Stock up 6 pct YTD, and down 15 pct from its May 2015
peak
** Last week British telecoms firm TalkTalk
suffered a major cyber attack
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)