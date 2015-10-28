BRIEF-Life Healthcare to raise 9 bln rand at 24.5 rand per shr
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced
Oct 28 Zhejiang DiAn Diagnostics Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
* On March 22 co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC