** Newspaper publisher's shares up 8 pct after saying it would buy rival Local World for 220 mln stg

** Trinity Mirror, which already owns a 20 pct stake in Local World, revealed in Sept that it was in talks to buy the firm

** TNI is attempting to build scale to help counteract the impact of falling revenue as more readers and advertisers move online

** "We see this as an excellent deal for Trinity World, paying just over 5x EV/EBITDA ex-synergies," Liberum analysts write in a note. Broker reiterates "buy" and TP 275p

** Stock top FTSE small-cap gainer, with more than 7-times its full-day's avg volume having gone through