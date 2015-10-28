** Newspaper publisher's shares up 8 pct after
saying it would buy rival Local World for 220 mln stg
** Trinity Mirror, which already owns a 20 pct stake in
Local World, revealed in Sept that it was in talks to buy the
firm
** TNI is attempting to build scale to help counteract the
impact of falling revenue as more readers and advertisers move
online
** "We see this as an excellent deal for Trinity World,
paying just over 5x EV/EBITDA ex-synergies," Liberum analysts
write in a note. Broker reiterates "buy" and TP 275p
** Stock top FTSE small-cap gainer, with more than
7-times its full-day's avg volume having gone through
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)