Oct 28 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says adjusts share private placement plan, to raise up to 8.3 billion yuan ($1.31 billion)from 10 billion yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kQHw3P

