Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Beijing Honggao Creative Construction Design Co Ltd
* Says q3 net profit up 48.3 percent y/y at 106.7 million yuan ($16.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k9uM7L
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order