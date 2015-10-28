BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
* On March 22 co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
Oct 28 Huaiji Dengyun Auto-parts
* Says signs master purchase agreement worth 207.4 million yuan ($32.62 million) with Caterpillar
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.