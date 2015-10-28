UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Shanghai Shenda Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.25 billion yuan ($196.58 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, acquisition
* Says unit plans to acquire 35 percent stake in U.S. firm NYX for $48.7 million
* Says trading of share to resume on Oct 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/209S8Lv; bit.ly/1O7f6Pv; bit.ly/1k9GWgR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.