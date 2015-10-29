Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds company forecast) Oct 29 (Reuters)- Drecom Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.33 3.88 5.00
(-14.1 pct) (-11.2 pct) Operating loss 290 mln 284 mln loss 350 mln Recurring loss 299 mln 274 mln loss 350 mln Net loss 217 mln 185 mln loss 300 mln EPS loss 15.95 yen 13.66 yen loss 21.97 yen EPS Diluted 13.59 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL
NOTE - Drecom Co Ltd is engaged in development and sale of search engine-related services. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3793.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order