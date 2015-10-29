(Adds company forecast) Oct 29 (Reuters)- Drecom Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.33 3.88 5.00

(-14.1 pct) (-11.2 pct) Operating loss 290 mln 284 mln loss 350 mln Recurring loss 299 mln 274 mln loss 350 mln Net loss 217 mln 185 mln loss 300 mln EPS loss 15.95 yen 13.66 yen loss 21.97 yen EPS Diluted 13.59 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL

NOTE - Drecom Co Ltd is engaged in development and sale of search engine-related services. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3793.T