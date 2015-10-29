** Gambling technology co jumps c.5 pct, top gainer on FTSE-250 midcap index after a solid Q3

** Q3 revenue soared 47 pct, helped by strong growth in both financials and gaming division

** Sees strong growth for the remainder of 2015

** Playtech expects regulatory approval Plus500 Ltd deal by the end of Nov.

** The company is also formally challenging a Central Bank of Ireland's decision opposing Ava Trade acquisition.

** PTEC up 19 pct YTD and down 15 pct from July 2015 peak