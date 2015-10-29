Oct 29 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 0.04 percent y/y at 429.8 million yuan ($67.63 million)

* Says plans to acquire 60 percent stake in Jinan Limin Pharma for 713.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gyt2PR; bit.ly/1OZV9u0

