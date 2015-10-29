BRIEF-Coltene acquires Diatech LLC
* New business will increase consolidated sales of coltene group by approximately 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.52 million)
Oct 29 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 0.04 percent y/y at 429.8 million yuan ($67.63 million)
* Says plans to acquire 60 percent stake in Jinan Limin Pharma for 713.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gyt2PR; bit.ly/1OZV9u0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told President Donald Trump on Friday that there are not enough votes to pass Republicans' healthcare bill, CNN reported, citing a Republican source.