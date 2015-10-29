Oct 29 Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp

* Says aims to raise up to 1.37 billion yuan ($215.57 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans, and boost capital

* Says share trade to resume on Oct 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RCNK1c; bit.ly/1WkxZ0g

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)