Oct 29 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.6 billion yuan ($409.11 million) in private placement of shares to fund Internet projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on Oct 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M3a1p0; bit.ly/1HdzOFz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)