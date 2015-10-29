** Coal and iron-ore miner's shares up 7.5 pct at $2.85

** Company posts a smaller quarterly loss, helped by cost cutting efforts including reducing salaries, sale of non-core assets

** Net loss attributable to Cliffs falls to $15 mln from $5.89 bln year earlier

** Cost of goods sold and operating expenses slump 26 pct to $538 mln

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had lost 63 pct of its value this year, while Thomson Reuters G7 Metal & Mining Index fell about 25 pct