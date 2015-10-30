(Corrects name and description of Taiwanese company in headline and throughout)

Oct 30 China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd:

* Says to take 25 percent in Taiwan chip testing and packaging company Powertech Technology Inc

* Says to buy Powertech Technology stake for $600 million

* Says to become biggest shareholder in Powertech Technology (Reporting by Yimou Lee and J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Miral Fahmy)