UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell entire company assets and debts for 627 million yuan ($99.24 million)
* Says plans to acquire game developer ZT Game for 13.09 billion yuan via share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Hg59HM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.