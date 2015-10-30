Oct 30 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 829.7 million yuan ($131.32 million) in private placement of shares to fund data project

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MZ2jZE; bit.ly/1LFWjHm Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)