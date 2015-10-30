UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 36.8 percent y/y at 463.8 million yuan ($73.41 million)
* Says aims to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to repay bank loans
* Says trading of shares to resume on November 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WlALYB ; bit.ly/1kYi2kW ; bit.ly/20fLBii
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.