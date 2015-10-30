Oct 30 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 36.8 percent y/y at 463.8 million yuan ($73.41 million)

* Says aims to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to repay bank loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on November 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WlALYB ; bit.ly/1kYi2kW ; bit.ly/20fLBii

($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi)