MELBOURNE Nov 2 Malaysia's Sona Petroleum Bhd
has agreed to buy the Stag oil field off northwestern
Australia from Santos Ltd and private firm Quadrant
Energy for $50 million, Santos said on Monday.
Santos, scrambling to pay down A$8.8 billion ($6.3
billion)in net debt, had been looking to sell its two-thirds
stake in the ageing field before it effectively put all its
assets up for sale in August.
"Stag had delivered a strong production performance over the
life of the field but it was now mature and no longer core to
the company's strategy," said Joe Ariyaratnman, Santos' general
manager for Western Australia and Northern Territory.
Wood Mackenzie had valued Santos' stake at $13 million.
Sona has agreed to take over environmental liabilities which
kick in at the end of the field's life.
($1 = 1.4021 Australian dollars)
