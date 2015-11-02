** Whitbread, Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, down 1.5 pct & among top FTSE-100 losers as Numis moves stock to "reduce" from "add"

** Brokerage says current FY17 P/E ratio of 19.2X fails to reflect growing market risks for co's brand Premier Inn & cuts TP to 4400p from 5600p

** Whitbread already trading at a value higher than its StarMine Intrinsic Value Estimate & a premium to peers on a trailing P/B basis, according to Reuters data

** To highlight concerns around Premier Inn story, Numis cites: slowing UK hotel RevPAR growth, likelihood of tougher competition from a rejuvenated Travelodge & increasingly disruptive impact of sharing economy model being popularized by likes of Airbnb

** 13 of 23 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 8 "hold" and 2 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 5450p

** Stock down 1.3 pct YTD vs 3.4 pct fall in the FTSE-100 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)