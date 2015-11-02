** Britain's Inmarsat up over 1 pct & 4th top gainer on the FTSE-100 bluechip index, fuelled by Citigroup bumping up TP to 1150p from 1040p

** Citi upgrade reflects long-term growth in Inmarsat's aviation business, mainly due to wider availability of cabin connectivity

** Inmarsat's announcements of cabin connectivity & revenue sharing deals with Lufthansa & Deutsche Telekom cited

** Citi's new TP well ahead of current analysts' median estimate, according to Reuters data

** Inmarsat stock has added a fifth to its value this year, outperforming the FTSE, which has fallen c.3 pct over the same period ($1 = 0.6456 pounds) (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)