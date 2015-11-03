Nov 3 Standard Chartered says:

* To raise about $5.1 billion in new capital

* To restructure some businesses that collectively use more than $100 bln of risk weighted assets

* To take $3 billion in restructuring charges by the end of 2016

* Increases gross cost reduction target to $2.9 billion in 2015-2018

* To invest more than $1 billion into retail client systems, private banking, upgrading Africa franchise and renminbi services

* To issue shares for 465 pence per share in rights issue

* Temasek will take up its rights in respect of 15.8 percent of the share issue

* No final dividend to be paid for current financial year ending dec 2015

* British regulator PRA is aware of capital raising plans and has raised no objections

* Rights issue ratio of 2 new ordinary shares for every 7 existing shares