Nov 3 KCE Electronics Pcl

* Aims for revenue of 12.5-13 billion baht in 2015, rising to 15 billion baht in 2016, CEO Pitharn Ongkosit told reporters

* Aims for revenue to reach 20 billion baht in 2018 on capacity expansion

* Aims for average revenue growth of 15-18 pct a year over the next few years

* Says aims to run at full capacity in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)