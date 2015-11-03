** Just Eat down c. 6 pct on heavy volumes, top FTSE
midcap loser, as analysts speculate PE investors locking
in recent gains following strong results, echoing a similar
pattern seen in the past
** Online takeaway ordering service reporting a Q3 LFL order
growth of 48 pct & raises FY rev guidance for second time
** Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram suggests some in the market
may have hoped for a sharper topline guidance hike, especially
given share's strong performance YTD
** Co sees FY revenue slightly above 204 mln stg vs earlier
expectations of 230 mln stg set in August & 200 mln stg guided
in March
** Just Eat up c.43 pct YTD vs c.33 pct fall in U.S. peer
GrubHub Inc, leaving its valuation stretched & stock
trading at higher multiples than GrubHub on both forward
EV/sales and PE fronts
** Batram adds that any of Just Eat's relatively positive
statements have generally been followed by few of its PE backers
trying to sell down their stake
** PE backers Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Vitruvian
Partners and 83North Venture Capital have been understood to
have in the past sold shares post results announcements
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)