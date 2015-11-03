UPDATE 1-Thai king signs constitution, paving way for election
* Critics say it will give generals a powerful say over politics (Adds details, quote)
** BG Group and Shell outperform the FTSE 100 in the wake of Shell's recommitment to its planned $70 bln takeover of its smaller rival
** Shell announces plans for further benefits & cost cuts aimed at making deal work with oil at mid-$60s/barrel & says it now expects synergies to increase by $1 bln to $3.5 bln for combination
** BG up 1.3 pct, 3rd top gainer on FTSE-100 with c.40 pct of its 30-day avg volume traded through in first 2 hrs
** Shell up 0.8 pct with a fifth of its volume gone through
** Gains despite oil's fall on Tuesday; Brent crude futures & U.S. crude futures down by 0913 GMT, as commodity weighed by a glut in supply and worries about a fragile demand outlook
** Stocks in opposite directions for the year, with BG up c.19 pct to date & Shell down c.21 pct, in tandem with weakness in wider market (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Critics say it will give generals a powerful say over politics (Adds details, quote)
CHIBA, Japan, April 6 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has begun talks with potential buyers on new contracts for gas supplies from its first three production units at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, a senior official from the African company told Reuters.
BANGKOK, April 6 Thailand's king signed a new constitution in a ceremony on Thursday, an essential step towards holding an election that the military government has promised to restore democracy after a 2014 coup.