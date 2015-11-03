Nov 3 Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan ($473.51 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P7ozGJ; bit.ly/1Pj0efx

