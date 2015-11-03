Nov 3 Shinva Medical Instrument Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.94 billion yuan ($464.04 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans and replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rs0Aj3; bit.ly/1Q3fcrz

